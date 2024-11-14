Cariboo Rose Resources Plans $540,000 Private Placement

Cariboo Rose Resources (TSE:CRB) has released an update.

Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. is looking to raise up to $540,000 through non-brokered private placements to fund its exploration efforts at the Lightning Strike gold-silver project in British Columbia. The company plans to offer units and flow-through shares, with insiders potentially participating in the placements. Proceeds will also support general working capital and investor relations activities.

