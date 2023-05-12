Caribbean Utilities Co., - (CUPUF) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Caribbean Utilities Co., - said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.86%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caribbean Utilities Co., -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUPUF is 0.96%, a decrease of 19.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 23K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.75% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caribbean Utilities Co., - is 15.82. The forecasts range from a low of 15.67 to a high of $16.29. The average price target represents an increase of 6.75% from its latest reported closing price of 14.82.

The projected annual revenue for Caribbean Utilities Co., - is 269MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.91.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund holds 23K shares. No change in the last quarter.

