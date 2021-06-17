US Markets

Caribbean refinery must install 18 air monitors to resume operating: EPA

Laura Sanicola Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALVIN BAEZ

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is requiring the troubled Limetree Bay refinery install 18 air monitors in St. Croix after bay refinery after ordering the plant halt operations last month, the agency said Thursday.

Limetree must develop plan within 15 days to install nine hydrogen sulfide and nine sulfur dioxide monitors on St. Croix, the agency said.

