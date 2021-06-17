Caribbean refinery must install 18 air monitors to resume operating: EPA

June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is requiring the troubled Limetree Bay refinery install 18 air monitors in St. Croix after bay refinery after ordering the plant halt operations last month, the agency said Thursday.

Limetree must develop plan within 15 days to install nine hydrogen sulfide and nine sulfur dioxide monitors on St. Croix, the agency said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola)

