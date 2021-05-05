Caribbean refinery agrees to reinstate air monitors after EPA alleged violation

May 5 (Reuters) - The owners of the Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands have agreed to reinstate the sulfur dioxide ambient air monitoring program immediately after the U.S. EPA notified the company it is in violation of the Clean Air Act.

Limetree Bay said it is reinstating the five sulfur dioxide air monitors near the facility "voluntarily" and that it is not required to operate the monitors under existing permits.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.