Caribbean refinery agrees to reinstate air monitors after EPA alleged violation

The owners of the Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands have agreed to reinstate the sulfur dioxide ambient air monitoring program immediately after the U.S. EPA notified the company it is in violation of the Clean Air Act.

Limetree Bay said it is reinstating the five sulfur dioxide air monitors near the facility "voluntarily" and that it is not required to operate the monitors under existing permits.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

