CarGurus'(NASDAQ:CARG) Share Price Is Down 23% Over The Past Three Years.

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) shareholders, since the share price is down 23% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 67%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 16% in the last 90 days.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, CarGurus actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 75% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 18% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. It's probably worth investigating CarGurus further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CARG Earnings and Revenue Growth May 2nd 2021

CarGurus is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think CarGurus will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

CarGurus produced a TSR of 7.4% over the last year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 58%. On the bright side, that's certainly better than the yearly loss of about 7% endured over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. We hope the turnaround in fortunes continues. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for CarGurus that you should be aware of.

Of course CarGurus may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

