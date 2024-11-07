CarGurus sees Q4 EPS 50c-55c, consensus 46c

Sees Q4 revenue $219M-$239M, consensus $225.58M
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CARG:
- CarGurus introduces new digital retail solution in Canada
- CarGurus price target raised to $38 from $35 at Jefferies
- Airbnb price target raised to $135 from $120 at Jefferies
- CarGurus price target raised to $35 from $30 at BTIG
- CarGurus launches new campaign with former NFL quarterback Drew Brees
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.