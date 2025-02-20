CarGurus Reports Q4’24 Financial Results: Marketplace Revenue Up 15% Year-on-Year and Consolidated Net Income of $45.9 Million

CarGurus reported Q4'24 revenue growth, increased net income, and strong performance in marketplace and international segments.

CarGurus, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, showcasing a 15% year-over-year increase in Marketplace revenue and a 26% rise in International revenue. The company achieved a consolidated GAAP net income of $45.9 million and a Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $76.4 million, reflecting a 25% increase compared to the previous year. CEO Jason Trevisan highlighted significant revenue growth across markets driven by premium offerings and robust OEM advertising demand, coupled with a focus on product innovation and customer return on investment. Looking ahead, CarGurus plans to further consolidate its market leadership by leveraging data-driven insights. The company also provided guidance for the first quarter of 2025, forecasting total revenue between $216 million and $236 million.

Potential Positives

Q4’24 Marketplace revenue grew 15% year-over-year, indicating strong demand and performance in a competitive market.

International revenue surged by 26% year-over-year, showcasing successful expansion and market penetration internationally.

Q4'24 Consolidated GAAP Net Income was $45.9 million, a significant improvement compared to Q4'23, highlighting solid profitability.

Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $76.4 million reflects a 25% increase year-over-year, demonstrating improved operational efficiency and profitability.

Potential Negatives

There was a significant decline in Wholesale Revenue and Product Revenue, with decreases of 55% and 60% year-over-year respectively, indicating potential challenges in these segments.

The company recorded a $9.9 million impairment-related charge in the cost of revenue for the year, reflecting issues with asset valuation that could raise concerns about financial health.

Transactions in the Digital Wholesale segment dropped by 48% year-over-year, suggesting a substantial decline in operational activity in this area and potentially impacting overall business performance.

FAQ

What are CarGurus' Q4'24 Marketplace revenue results?

CarGurus reported a 15% year-over-year growth in Marketplace revenue, totaling $210.2 million in Q4'24.

How did CarGurus perform internationally in Q4'24?

In Q4'24, CarGurus saw a 26% increase in International revenue, contributing to its overall growth.

What was the net income for CarGurus in Q4'24?

CarGurus recorded a GAAP net income of $45.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

What is CarGurus' guidance for Q1 2025?

The company anticipates total revenue between $216 million to $236 million and marketplace revenue from $209 million to $214 million.

What key factors drove CarGurus' revenue growth in 2024?

Growth was driven by migration to premium tiers, strong OEM advertising demand, and increased adoption of value-added services.

Full Release







Q4’24 Marketplace revenue grew 15% YoY













Q4’24 International revenue grew 26% YoY and OEM Advertising revenue grew double-digit YoY













Q4'24 Consolidated GAAP Net Income of $45.9 million; Q4'24 Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $76.4 million, up 25% YoY









BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles*, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





“We delivered exceptional results in 2024, with sustained revenue acceleration and significant margin expansion across geographies. Our Marketplace business achieved double-digit growth, driven by continued migration to premium tiers, strong OEM advertising demand, and growing adoption of our value-added products and services," said Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer at CarGurus. “Our relentless focus on product innovation and our ability to enhance dealers’ ROI throughout their workflow resulted in higher engagement and increased wallet share as dealers consolidate their investment with the highest-yielding online marketplaces. Looking ahead to 2025, we are excited about the opportunity to further consolidate our leadership position, leveraging our data-driven actionable insights and our unique ability to deliver dealer-specific competitive intelligence.”







Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Highlights





















Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2024

























Results









(in millions)

















Variance from Prior Year

















Results









(in millions)

















Variance from Prior Year

















Revenue



























































Marketplace Revenue









$





210.2

















15





%









$





796.6

















14





%









Wholesale Revenue













9.9

















(55





)%













51.2

















(49





)%









Product Revenue













8.5

















(55





)%













46.6

















(60





)%











Total Revenue











$





228.5

















2





%









$





894.4

















(2





)%



































































Gross Profit







(1)















$









199.0





















18









%













$









738.9





















13









%













% Margin

















87









%













1,176 bps





















83









%













1,136 bps









































































Operating Expenses







(2)















$









145.7





















(23









)%













$









725.5





















17









%





































































GAAP Consolidated Net Income







(3)















$









45.9

















NM







(5)



















$









21.0





















(5









)%













% Margin

















20









%













NM







(5)























2









%













(7) bps









































































Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA







(4)















$









76.4





















25









%













$









247.2





















26









%













% Margin







(4)



















33









%













602 bps





















28









%













623 bps









































































Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments













$









304.2





















(3









)%













$









304.2





















(3









)%















(1) During the three months ended December 31, 2024, no impairment was recorded. During the year ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a $9.9 million impairment-related charge in cost of revenue.













(2) During the three months ended December 31, 2024, no impairment was recorded. During the year ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a $134.5 million impairment-related charge in operating expenses.













(3) During the three months ended December 31, 2024, no impairment was recorded. During the year ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a $144.4 million impairment-related charge.













(4)





For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Business Metrics” below.













(5)





Not meaningful.































Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2024

























Results

















Variance from Prior Year

















Results

















Variance from Prior Year

















Key Performance Indicators







(1)





























































U.S. Paying Dealers



(2)















24,692

















2





%













24,692

















2





%









International Paying Dealers



(2)















7,318

















11





%













7,318

















11





%











Total Paying Dealers







(2)



















32,010





















3









%

















32,010





















3









%



































































U.S. QARSD



(2)











$





7,337

















12





%









$





7,337

















12





%









International QARSD



(2)











$





2,072

















17





%









$





2,072

















17





%











Consolidated QARSD







(2)















$









6,144





















12









%













$









6,144





















12









%





































































Transactions

















7,066





















(48









)%

















34,395





















(47









)%





































































U.S. Average Monthly Unique Users





(in millions)





(3)

















29.3

















N/A







(5)



















N/A







(5)



















N/A







(5)



















U.S. Average Monthly Sessions





(in millions)





(3)

















74.6

















N/A







(5)



















N/A







(5)



















N/A







(5)











































































International Average Monthly Unique Users





(in millions)





(3)

















9.1

















N/A







(5)



















N/A







(5)



















N/A







(5)



















International Average Monthly Sessions





(in millions)





(3)

















19.2

















N/A







(5)



















N/A







(5)



















N/A







(5)











































































Segment Reporting







(in millions)





























































U.S. Marketplace Segment Revenue









$





193.4

















15





%









$





733.7

















13





%









U.S. Marketplace Segment Operating Income









$





56.1

















30





%









$





182.7

















43





%









Digital Wholesale Segment Revenue









$





18.3

















(55





)%









$





97.8

















(55





)%









Digital Wholesale Segment Operating Loss



(4)











$





(5.5





)









NM



(6)















$





(179.3





)









NM



(6)



















(1) For more information regarding our use of Key Performance Indicators, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Business Metrics” below.













(2) Metrics presented as of December 31, 2024.













(3) CarOffer website is excluded from the metrics presented for users and sessions.













(4) During the three months ended December 31, 2024, no impairment was recorded. During the year ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a $144.4 million impairment-related charge.













(5) As a result of the change from Google Universal Analytics ("Google Analytics") to Google Analytics 4 ("GA4") on July 1, 2024, we are unable to provide comparable monthly unique users or monthly sessions information for this period. For more information regarding the change in methodology for monthly unique users or monthly sessions, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Business Metrics” below.













(6) Not meaningful.



















First Quarter 2025 Guidance







The table below provides CarGurus’ guidance, which is based on recent market trends, industry conditions, and management’s expectations and assumptions as of today.















Guidance Metrics









Range















Total revenue





$216 million to $236 million













Marketplace revenue





$209 million to $214 million













Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA





$60 million to $68 million













Non-GAAP EPS





$0.41 to $0.47













The first quarter 2025 non-GAAP EPS calculation assumes 107.0 million diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.





The assumptions that are built into guidance for the first quarter 2025 regarding our pace of paid dealer acquisition, churn, and expansion activity for the relevant period are based on recent market trends and industry conditions. Guidance for the first quarter 2025 excludes macro-level industry issues that result in dealers and consumers materially changing their recent market trends or that cause us to enact measures to assist dealers. Guidance also excludes any potential impact of future foreign currency exchange gains or losses.





CarGurus has not reconciled its guidance of non-GAAP consolidated adjusted EBITDA to GAAP consolidated net income or non-GAAP EPS to GAAP EPS because reconciling items between such GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, which include, as applicable, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, impairment, depreciation expenses, non-intangible amortization, transaction-related expenses, other income, net, the provision for income taxes, and income tax effects, cannot be reasonably predicted due to, as applicable, the timing, amount, valuation, and number of future employee equity awards and the uncertainty relating to the timing, frequency, and effect of acquisitions and the significance of the resulting transaction-related expenses, and therefore cannot be determined without unreasonable effort.







Conference Call and Webcast Information







CarGurus will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and business outlook at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, February 20, 2025. To access the conference call, dial (877) 451-6152 for callers in the U.S. or Canada, or (201) 389-0879 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of CarGurus’ website at





https://investors.cargurus.com





.





An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, February 20, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 6, 2025, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for callers in the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 13750508. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of CarGurus’ website at





https://investors.cargurus.com





.







About CarGurus







CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire, and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.*





CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the U.K. In the U.S. and the U.K., CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.





To learn more about CarGurus, visit





www.cargurus.com





, and for more information about CarOffer, visit





www.caroffer.com





.





*Source: Similarweb, Traffic Report (Cars.com, Autotrader, TrueCar, CARFAX Listings





(defined as CARFAX Total visits minus Vehicle History Reports traffic), Q4 2024, U.S.





CarGurus



®



and Autolist



®



are each a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer



®



is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. PistonHeads



®



is a registered trademark of CarGurus Ireland Limited in the United Kingdom and the European Union. All other product names, trademarks, and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.





© 2025 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.







Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future financial and operating results; our first quarter 2025 financial and business performance, including guidance; our business and growth strategy and our plans to execute on our growth strategy; our ability to grow our business profitably and efficiently; our capital allocation and investment strategy; the attractiveness and value proposition of our current offerings and other product opportunities; our ability to maintain existing and acquire new customers; addressable opportunities; our expectation that we will continue to invest in growth initiatives; our ability to quickly make transformations necessary for our business to achieve long-term goals; and the impact of macro-level issues on our industry, business, and financial results, are forward-looking statements. The words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “guide,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.





These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including risks related to our growth and our ability to grow our revenue; our relationships with dealers; competition in the markets in which we operate; market growth; our ability to innovate; our ability to realize benefits from our acquisitions and successfully implement the integration strategies in connection therewith; impairment of the carrying value of our goodwill, intangible assets, right-of-use assets, or other assets; increased inflation and interest rates, global supply chain challenges, and other macroeconomic issues; changes in our key personnel; natural disasters, epidemics, or pandemics; and our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties as may be detailed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.







Investor Contact:







Kirndeep Singh





Vice President, Head of Investor Relations





investors@cargurus.com







Media Contact:







Maggie Meluzio





Director, Public Relations and External Communications





pr@cargurus.com



















Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except share and per share data)





















As of December 31,

























2024

















2023

















Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





304,193













$





291,363













Short-term investments













—

















20,724













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $788 and $610, respectively













44,248

















39,963













Inventory













338

















331













Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes and other current assets













27,868

















25,152













Deferred contract costs













12,523

















11,095













Restricted cash













2,036

















2,563













Total current assets













391,206

















391,191













Property and equipment, net













130,010

















83,370













Intangible assets, net













11,767

















23,056













Goodwill













46,167

















157,898













Operating lease right-of-use assets













121,484

















169,682













Deferred tax assets













106,672

















73,356













Deferred contract costs, net of current portion













13,196

















12,998













Other non-current assets













4,034

















7,376













Total assets









$





824,536













$





918,927















Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ equity



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





26,410













$





47,854













Accrued expenses, accrued income taxes and other current liabilities













35,975

















33,718













Deferred revenue













21,661

















21,322













Operating lease liabilities













9,005

















12,284













Total current liabilities













93,051

















115,178













Operating lease liabilities













183,739

















182,106













Deferred tax liabilities













26

















58













Other non–current liabilities













6,031

















4,733













Total liabilities













282,847

















302,075













Stockholders’ equity:

































Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized;





no shares issued and outstanding













—

















—













Class A common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares





authorized; 89,002,571 and 92,175,243 shares issued and outstanding at





December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













89

















92













Class B common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares





authorized; 14,986,745 and 15,999,173 shares issued and outstanding at





December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













15

















16













Additional paid–in capital













169,013

















263,498













Retained earnings













375,119

















354,147













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(2,547





)













(901





)









Total stockholders’ equity













541,689

















616,852













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ equity









$





824,536













$





918,927



























Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements









(in thousands, except share and per share data)





















Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Revenue

























































Marketplace









$





210,194













$





182,250













$





796,599













$





698,236













Wholesale













9,850

















22,035

















51,201

















100,908













Product













8,494

















18,838

















46,584

















115,098













Total revenue













228,538

















223,123

















894,384

















914,242













Cost of revenue



(1)



























































Marketplace













13,899

















14,190

















54,950

















60,020













Wholesale



(2)















7,068

















22,286

















54,340

















90,066













Product













8,582

















18,612

















46,149

















112,702













Total cost of revenue













29,549

















55,088

















155,439

















262,788













Gross profit













198,989

















168,035

















738,945

















651,454













Operating expenses:

























































Sales and marketing













76,448

















73,827

















322,249

















304,070













Product, technology, and development













35,948

















36,737

















144,432

















146,169













General and administrative













28,384

















75,667

















112,066

















152,757













Impairment













—

















—

















134,501

















—













Depreciation and amortization













4,931

















4,069

















12,285

















15,831













Total operating expenses













145,711

















190,300

















725,533

















618,827













Income (loss) from operations













53,278

















(22,265





)













13,412

















32,627













Other income, net:

























































Interest income













3,126

















5,093

















12,189

















18,430













Other (expense) income, net













(1,066





)













782

















(944





)













630













Total other income, net













2,060

















5,875

















11,245

















19,060













Income (loss) before income taxes













55,338

















(16,390





)













24,657

















51,687













Provision for income taxes













9,457

















6,213

















3,685

















29,634













Consolidated net income (loss)













45,881

















(22,603





)













20,972

















22,053













Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest













—

















(4,698





)













—

















(14,889





)









Net income (loss) attributable to CarGurus, Inc.









$





45,881













$





(17,905





)









$





20,972













$





36,942













Deemed dividend on redemption of noncontrolling interest













—

















5,838

















—

















5,838













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders









$





45,881













$





(23,743





)









$





20,972













$





31,104













Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

























































Basic









$





0.44













$





(0.21





)









$





0.20













$





0.27













Diluted









$





0.43













$





(0.21





)









$





0.20













$





0.19













Weighted–average number of shares of common stock used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

























































Basic













103,838,821

















110,988,515

















104,535,572

















113,240,139













Diluted













106,116,888

















110,988,515

















106,263,886

















114,188,834

















(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, there was depreciation and amortization of $2,107, $8,692, $13,075, and $32,643, respectively, in cost of revenue.













(2) For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, no impairment was recorded in cost of revenue. For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, we recorded impairment of $9,930 and $184, respectively in cost of revenue.























Unaudited Segment Revenue









(in thousands)





















Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Segment Revenue:



























































U.S. Marketplace









$





193,395













$





168,897













$





733,688













$





647,284













Digital Wholesale













18,344

















40,872

















97,785

















216,005













Other













16,799

















13,354

















62,911

















50,953













Total









$





228,538













$





223,123













$





894,384













$





914,242



























Unaudited Segment Income (Loss) from Operations









(in thousands)





















Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Segment Income (Loss) from Operations:



























































U.S. Marketplace









$





56,068













$





43,281













$





182,738













$





127,724













Digital Wholesale













(5,500





)













(67,199





)













(179,315





)













(96,383





)









Other













2,710

















1,653

















9,989

















1,286













Total









$





53,278













$





(22,265





)









$





13,412













$





32,627



























Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(in thousands)





















Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Operating Activities



























































Consolidated net income (loss)









$





45,881













$





(22,603





)









$





20,972













$





22,053













Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

























































Depreciation and amortization













7,038

















12,761

















25,360

















48,474













Gain on sale of property and equipment













—

















—

















—

















(460





)









Currency loss (gain) on foreign denominated transactions













1,205

















(532





)













971

















(283





)









Other non-cash (income) expense, net













—

















(80





)













(816





)













88













Deferred taxes













13,996

















(5,735





)













(33,348





)













(37,864





)









Provision for doubtful accounts













517

















131

















2,051

















378













Stock-based compensation expense













15,658

















19,968

















62,272

















63,737













Amortization of deferred financing costs













128

















128

















515

















515













Amortization of deferred contract costs













3,734

















3,188

















13,975

















11,817













Impairment













—

















—

















144,431

















184













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























































Accounts receivable













527

















10,638

















(4,866





)













10,975













Inventory













(261





)













(3,001





)













(112





)













1,958













Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes, and other assets













(8,720





)













(7,525





)













(1,627





)













(1,498





)









Deferred contract costs













(4,394





)













(4,752





)













(15,701





)













(18,440





)









Accounts payable













(15,433





)













903

















(4,663





)













2,080













Accrued expenses, accrued income taxes, and other liabilities













6,465

















(4,435





)













3,897

















(3,419





)









Deferred revenue













(193





)













270

















362

















9,067













Lease obligations













9,589

















3,172

















41,821

















15,165













Net cash provided by operating activities













75,737

















2,496

















255,494

















124,527















Investing Activities



























































Purchases of property and equipment













(10,236





)













(15,515





)













(75,173





)













(24,563





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment













—

















—

















—

















460













Capitalization of website development costs













(3,462





)













(4,875





)













(18,776





)













(16,648





)









Purchases of short-term investments













—

















(1,268





)













(494





)













(98,016





)









Sale of short-term investments













—

















72,462

















21,218

















77,462













Advance payments to customers, net of collections













—

















2,649

















259

















(259





)









Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities













(13,698





)













53,453

















(72,966





)













(61,564





)











Financing Activities



























































Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options













4,848

















—

















4,923

















74













Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlements of restricted stock units













(7,500





)













(3,859





)













(24,891





)













(15,597





)









Repurchases of common stock













—

















(101,115





)













(146,180





)













(208,524





)









Payment of excise taxes on repurchases of common stock













(1,584





)













—

















(1,584





)













—













Payment of finance lease obligations













(19





)













(18





)













(75





)













(70





)









Payment of tax distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest holders













—

















—

















—

















(38





)









Acquisition of remaining interest in CarOffer, LLC













—

















(25,014





)













—

















(25,014





)









Change in gross advance payments received from third-party transaction processor













(118





)













48

















(822





)













(4,475





)









Net cash used in financing activities













(4,373





)













(129,958





)













(168,629





)













(253,644





)









Impact of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash













(2,178





)













981

















(1,596





)













475













Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash













55,488

















(73,028





)













12,303

















(190,206





)









Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period













250,741

















366,954

















293,926

















484,132













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period









$





306,229













$





293,926













$





306,229













$





293,926



























Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders:









(in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















GAAP consolidated net income (loss)









$





45,881













$





(22,603





)









$





20,972













$





22,053













Stock-based compensation expense













15,658

















14,071

















62,492

















57,913













Stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units



(1)















—

















55,543

















—

















55,543













Amortization of intangible assets













507

















7,513

















3,655

















30,062













Impairment



(2)















—

















—

















144,431

















184













Transaction-related expenses













421

















1,044

















1,536

















1,044













Income tax effects and adjustments













(3,767





)













(16,807





)













(49,798





)













(27,489





)









Non-GAAP consolidated net income









$





58,700













$





38,761













$





183,288













$





139,310













Non-GAAP net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest













—

















(456





)













—

















(1,686





)









Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders









$





58,700













$





39,217













$





183,288













$





140,996













GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

























































Basic









$





0.44













$





(0.21





)









$





0.20













$





0.27













Diluted









$





0.43













$





(0.21





)









$





0.20













$





0.19













Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders:

























































Basic









$





0.57













$





0.35













$





1.75













$





1.25













Diluted









$





0.55













$





0.35













$





1.72













$





1.23













Shares used in GAAP and Non-GAAP per share calculations

























































Basic













103,839

















110,989

















104,536

















113,240













Diluted













106,117

















110,989

















106,264

















114,189

















(1) CarOffer, LLC Units consist of CO Incentive Units, Subject Units (each as defined in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K as of December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2025), and payments made to noncontrolling interest holders.









(2) During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we updated the table to disclose impairment in Non-GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders; the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 have been updated for comparison purposes.























Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest to Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest









(in thousands)





















Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















GAAP net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest









$





—













$





(4,698





)









$





—













$





(14,889





)









Stock-based compensation expense



(1)















—

















144

















—

















783













Stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units



(1)















—

















2,249

















—

















2,249













Amortization of intangible assets



(1)















—

















1,849

















—

















10,171













Non-GAAP net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest









$





—













$





(456





)









$





—













$





(1,686





)













(1) These exclusions are adjusted to reflect the noncontrolling interest of 38% for the period prior to our acquisition of the remaining minority equity interests in CarOffer, LLC in December 2023 (the "2023 CarOffer Transaction").



















Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss) Margin to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin









(in thousands)





















Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















GAAP consolidated net income (loss)









$





45,881













$





(22,603





)









$





20,972













$





22,053













Depreciation and amortization













7,038

















12,761

















25,360

















48,474













Impairment













—

















—

















144,431

















184













Stock-based compensation expense













15,658

















14,071

















62,492

















57,913













Stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units













—

















55,543

















—

















55,543













Transaction-related expenses













421

















1,044

















1,536

















1,044













Other income, net













(2,060





)













(5,875





)













(11,245





)













(19,060





)









Provision for income taxes













9,457

















6,213

















3,685

















29,634













Non-GAAP consolidated adjusted EBITDA













76,395

















61,154

















247,231

















195,785













Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest













—

















(303





)













—

















83













Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA









$





76,395













$





61,457













$





247,231













$





195,702





































































GAAP consolidated net income (loss) margin













20





%













(10





)%













2





%













2





%









Non-GAAP consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin













33





%













27





%













28





%













21





%























Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest









(in thousands)





















Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















GAAP net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest









$





—













$





(4,698





)









$





—













$





(14,889





)









Depreciation and amortization



(1)















—

















1,989

















—

















10,863













Impairment



(1)















—

















—

















—

















67













Stock-based compensation expense



(1)















—

















144

















—

















783













Stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units



(1)















—

















2,249

















—

















2,249













Other expense, net



(1)















—

















13

















—

















985













Provision for income taxes



(1)















—

















—

















—

















25













Adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest









$





—













$





(303





)









$





—













$





83

















(1) These exclusions are adjusted to reflect the noncontrolling interest of 38% for the period prior to the 2023 CarOffer Transaction.























Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and GAAP Gross Profit Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin









(in thousands, except percentages)





















Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Revenue









$





228,538













$





223,123













$





894,384













$





914,242













Cost of revenue













29,549

















55,088

















155,439

















262,788













GAAP gross profit













198,989

















168,035

















738,945

















651,454













Stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of revenue













105

















186

















492

















699













Stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units included in Cost of revenue













—

















1,671

















—

















1,671













Amortization of intangible assets included in Cost of revenue













—

















5,250

















875

















21,016













Transaction-related expenses included in Cost of revenue













—

















—

















92

















—













Impairment included in Cost of revenue



(1)















—

















—

















9,930

















184













Non-GAAP gross profit









$





199,094













$





175,142













$





750,334













$





675,024





































































GAAP gross profit margin













87





%













75





%













83





%













71





%









Non-GAAP gross profit margin













87





%













78





%













84





%













74





%













(1) During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we updated the table to disclose impairment in Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin; the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 have been updated for comparison purposes.























Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Expense to Non-GAAP Expense









(in thousands)





















Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

























GAAP expense

















Stock-based









compensation









expense

















Stock-Based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units

















Amortization of









intangible assets

















Impairment







(2)



















Transaction-related expenses

















Non-GAAP









expense















Cost of revenue









$





29,549













$





(105





)









$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





29,444













Sales and marketing













76,448

















(3,035





)













—

















—

















—

















(3





)













73,410













Product, technology, and development













35,948

















(6,278





)













—

















—

















—

















(283





)













29,387













General and administrative













28,384

















(6,240





)













—

















—

















—

















(135





)













22,009













Impairment













—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Depreciation & amortization













4,931

















—

















—

















(507





)













—

















—

















4,424













Operating expenses



(1)











$





145,711













$





(15,553





)









$





—













$





(507





)









$





—













$





(421





)









$





129,230













Total cost of revenue and operating expenses









$





175,260













$





(15,658





)









$





—













$





(507





)









$





—













$





(421





)









$





158,674



















































































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

























GAAP expense

















Stock-based









compensation









expense

















Stock-Based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units

















Amortization of









intangible assets

















Impairment







(2)



















Transaction-related expenses

















Non-GAAP









expense















Cost of revenue









$





55,088













$





(186





)









$





(1,671





)









$





(5,250





)









$





—













$





—













$





47,981













Sales and marketing













73,827

















(2,701





)













(2,273





)













—

















—

















(1





)













68,852













Product, technology, and development













36,737

















(5,408





)













(2,458





)













—

















—

















(3





)













28,868













General and administrative













75,667

















(5,776





)













(49,141





)













—

















—

















(1,040





)













19,710













Impairment













—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Depreciation & amortization













4,069

















—

















—

















(2,263





)













—

















—

















1,806













Operating expenses



(1)











$





190,300













$





(13,885





)









$





(53,872





)









$





(2,263





)









$





—













$





(1,044





)









$





119,236













Total cost of revenue and operating expenses









$





245,388













$





(14,071





)









$





(55,543





)









$





(7,513





)









$





—













$





(1,044





)









$





167,217



















































































































Year Ended December 31, 2024

























GAAP expense

















Stock-based









compensation









expense

















Stock-Based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units

















Amortization of









intangible assets

















Impairment







(2)



















Transaction-related expenses

















Non-GAAP









expense















Cost of revenue









$





155,439













$





(492





)









$





—













$





(875





)









$





(9,930





)









$





(92





)









$





144,050













Sales and marketing













322,249

















(12,176





)













—

















—

















—

















(573





)













309,500













Product, technology, and development













144,432

















(24,443





)













—

















—

















—

















(346





)













119,643













General and administrative













112,066

















(25,381





)













—

















—

















—

















(525





)













86,160













Impairment













134,501

















—

















—

















—

















(134,501





)













—

















—













Depreciation & amortization













12,285

















—

















—

















(2,780





)













—

















—

















9,505













Operating expenses



(1)











$





725,533













$





(62,000





)









$





—













$





(2,780





)









$





(134,501





)









$





(1,444





)









$





524,808













Total cost of revenue and operating expenses









$





880,972













$





(62,492





)









$





—













$





(3,655





)









$





(144,431





)









$





(1,536





)









$





668,858



















































































































Year Ended December 31, 2023

























GAAP expense

















Stock-based









compensation









expense

















Stock-Based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units

















Amortization of









intangible assets

















Impairment







(2)



















Transaction-related expenses

















Non-GAAP









expense















Cost of revenue









$





262,788













$





(699





)









$





(1,671





)









$





(21,016





)









$





(184





)









$





—













$





239,218













Sales and marketing













304,070

















(11,437





)













(2,273





)













—

















—

















(1





)













290,359













Product, technology, and development













146,169

















(23,476





)













(2,458





)













—

















—

















(3





)













120,232













General and administrative













152,757

















(22,301





)













(49,141





)













—

















—

















(1,040





)













80,275













Impairment













—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Depreciation & amortization













15,831

















—

















—

















(9,046





)













—

















—

















6,785













Operating expenses



(1)











$





618,827













$





(57,214





)









$





(53,872





)









$





(9,046





)









$





—













$





(1,044





)









$





497,651













Total cost of revenue and operating expenses









$





881,615













$





(57,913





)









$





(55,543





)









$





(30,062





)









$





(184





)









$





(1,044





)









$





736,869

















(1) Operating expenses include sales and marketing, product, technology, and development, general and administrative, impairment, and depreciation & amortization.









(2) During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we updated the table above to disclose impairment in Non-GAAP Expense; the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 have been updated for comparison purposes.















Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash and Cash Equivalents Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow









(in thousands)





















Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities









$





75,737













$





2,496













$





255,494













$





124,527













Purchases of property and equipment













(10,236





)













(15,515





)













(75,173





)













(24,563





)









Capitalization of website development costs













(3,462





)













(4,875





)













(18,776





)













(16,648





)









Non-GAAP free cash flow









$





62,039













$





(17,894





)









$





161,545













$





83,316



























Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Business Metrics







To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.





The presentation of non-GAAP financial information and other business metrics is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. While our non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, we urge investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included above, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.





While a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to, as applicable, the timing, amount, valuation, and number of future employee equity awards and the uncertainty relating to the timing, frequency, and effect of acquisitions and the significance of the resulting transaction-related expenses, we have provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying financial statement tables included in this press release.





We monitor operating measures of certain non-GAAP items including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP expense, non-GAAP consolidated net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units, amortization of intangible assets, impairments, and transaction related-expenses. Non-GAAP consolidated net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders also exclude certain income tax effects and adjustments. Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders also exclude non-GAAP net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. We define non-GAAP net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest as net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, adjusted to exclude: stock-based compensation expense, stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units, and amortization of intangible assets. These exclusions are adjusted for redeemable noncontrolling interest, as applicable. Our calculations of non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders utilize applicable GAAP share counts as included in the accompanying financial statement tables included in this press release. In addition, we evaluate our non-GAAP gross profit in relation to our revenue. We refer to this as non-GAAP gross profit margin and define it as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total revenue. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.





We define Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: depreciation and amortization, impairments, stock-based compensation expense, stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units, transaction-related expenses, other income, net, and provision for income taxes.





We define Adjusted EBITDA as Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA adjusted to exclude: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest.





We define Adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest as net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, adjusted to exclude: depreciation and amortization, impairments, stock-based compensation expense, stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units, other expense, net, and provision for income taxes. These exclusions are adjusted for redeemable noncontrolling interest of 38% by taking the noncontrolling interest's full financial results and multiplying each line item in the reconciliation by 38%. We note that we use 38%, versus 49%, to allocate the share of loss because it represents the portion attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interest. The 38% is exclusive of CO Incentive Units, Subject Units, and 2021 Incentive Units (as each term is defined in Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2025), which are liability-classified awards that do not participate in the share of loss. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest is reflective of the 2023 CarOffer Transaction. Following the 2023 CarOffer Transaction there was no redeemable noncontrolling interest as of December 1, 2023, and as a result, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is equivalent to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.





In addition, we evaluate our Non-GAAP consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in relation to our revenue. We refer to this as Non-GAAP consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin and define it as Non-GAAP consolidated Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.





We have presented Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin because they are key measures used by our management and Board of Directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. We believe Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision making. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest because it is used by our management to reconcile Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA. It represents the portion of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to our redeemable noncontrolling interest and enables an investor to gain a clearer understanding of the portion of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to our redeemable noncontrolling interest. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest is not intended to be reviewed on its own.





We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow from operations adjusted to include: purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of website development costs. We have presented Free Cash Flow because it is a measure of our financial performance that represents the cash that we are able to generate after expenditures required to maintain or expand our asset base.





We define a paying dealer as a dealer account with an active, paid marketplace subscription at the end of a defined period. The number of paying dealers we have is important to us and we believe it provides valuable information to investors because it is indicative of the value proposition of our marketplace products, as well as our sales and marketing success and opportunity, including our ability to retain paying dealers and develop new dealer relationships.





We define Quarterly Average Revenue per Subscribing Dealer ("QARSD"), which is measured at the end of a fiscal quarter, as the marketplace revenue primarily from subscriptions to our Listings packages and Real-time Performance Marketing, our digital advertising suite, and other digital add-on products during that trailing quarter divided by the average number of paying dealers in that marketplace during the quarter. We calculate the average number of paying dealers for a period by adding the number of paying dealers at the end of such period and the end of the prior period and dividing by two. This information is important to us, and we believe it provides useful information to investors, because we believe that our ability to grow QARSD is an indicator of the value proposition of our products and the return on investment that our paying dealers realize from our products. In addition, increases in QARSD, which we believe reflect the value of exposure to our engaged audience in relation to subscription cost, are driven in part by our ability to grow the volume of connections to our users and the quality of those connections, which result in increased opportunity to upsell package levels and cross-sell additional products to our paying dealers.





We define Transactions within the Digital Wholesale segment as the number of vehicles processed from car dealers, consumers, and other marketplaces through the CarOffer website within the defined period. Transactions consists of each unique vehicle (based on vehicle identification number) that reaches "sold and invoiced" status on the CarOffer website within the defined period, including vehicles sold to car dealers, vehicles sold at third-party auctions, vehicles ultimately sold to a different buyer, and vehicles that are returned to their owners without completion of a sale transaction. We exclude vehicles processed within CarOffer's intra-group trading solution (Group Trade) from the definition of Transactions, and we only count any unique vehicle once even if it reaches sold status multiple times. The Digital Wholesale segment includes the purchase and sale of vehicles between dealers, or Dealer-to-Dealer transactions, and Sell My Car - Instant Max Cash Offer transactions. We view Transactions as a key business metric, and we believe it provides useful information to investors, because it provides insight into growth and revenue for the Digital Wholesale segment. Transactions drive a significant portion of Digital Wholesale segment revenue. We believe growth in Transactions demonstrates consumer and dealer utilization and our market share penetration in the Digital Wholesale segment.





Historically, we have used data from Google Analytics to measure two of our key business metrics: monthly unique users and monthly sessions. Effective July 1, 2024, GA4 replaced Google Analytics. The methodologies used in GA4 are different and not comparable to the methodologies used in Google Analytics. As discussed below, we also make certain adjustments to the GA4 data in order to improve the accuracy of the reported monthly unique users and monthly sessions. Due to the change in methodology, we are unable to provide comparable monthly unique user and monthly session information for prior periods, including any periods prior to June 30, 2024.





For each of our websites (excluding the CarOffer website), we define a monthly unique user as an individual who has visited any such website and taken a Visitor Action (as defined below) within a calendar month, based on data as measured by GA4. We calculate average monthly unique users as the sum of the monthly unique users of each of our websites in a defined period, divided by the number of months in that period. Effective July 1, 2024, we count a unique user the first time a computer or mobile device with a unique device identifier accesses any of our websites or application during a calendar month and takes an action on such website or in such application, such as performing a search, visiting vehicle detail pages, and connecting with a dealer, which we refer to as a Visitor Action. If an individual accesses a website or application using a different device within a given month, the first Visitor Action taken by each such device is counted as a separate unique user. If an individual uses multiple browsers on a single device and/or clears their cookies and returns to our website or application and takes a Visitor Action within a calendar month, each such Visitor Action is counted as a separate unique user. We eliminate any duplicate unique users that may arise when users visit a webview within our native application. We view our average monthly unique users as a key indicator of the quality of our user experience, the effectiveness of our advertising and traffic acquisition, and the strength of our brand awareness. Measuring unique users is important to us and we believe it provides useful information to our investors because our marketplace revenue depends, in part, on our ability to provide dealers with connections to our users and exposure to our marketplace audience. We define connections as interactions between consumers and dealers on our marketplace through phone calls, email, managed text and chat, and clicks to access the dealer’s website or map directions to the dealership.





We define monthly sessions as the number of distinct visits to our websites (excluding the CarOffer website) that include a Visitor Action that take place each month within a given time frame, as measured and defined by GA4. We calculate average monthly sessions as the sum of the monthly sessions in a defined period, divided by the number of months in that period. Effective July 1, 2024, a session is defined as beginning with the first Visitor Action from a computer or mobile device and ending at the earliest of when a user closes their browser window or after 30 minutes of inactivity. We eliminate any duplicate monthly sessions that may arise when users visit a webview within our native application. We believe that measuring the volume of sessions in a time period, when considered in conjunction with the number of unique users in that time period, is an important indicator to us of consumer satisfaction and engagement with our marketplace, and we believe it provides useful information to our investors because the more satisfied and engaged consumers we have, the more valuable our service is to dealers.



