CarGurus price target raised to $41 from $35 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on CarGurus (CARG) to $41 from $35 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company printed another strong quarter and the management’s guidance was robust, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BTIG adds it continues to be impressed by CarGurus’s ability take market share while also driving considerable margin expansion and generating immense cash flow.

