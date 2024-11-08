CarGurus price target raised to $38.50 from $26.50 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on CarGurus (CARG) to $38.50 from $26.50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The firm acknowledging the continued strong momentum in the company’s core Marketplace segment, with growth having accelerated for the sixth straight quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

