CarGurus introduces new digital retail solution in Canada

CarGurus (CARG) introduced a new digital retail solution that powers more seamless and efficient connections between dealers and purchase-ready shoppers in Canada. CarGurus Digital Deal enables consumers to start their financing application online for eligible new and used vehicles, book an appointment, and start a trade-in before completing the process at the dealership.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CARG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.