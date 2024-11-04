News & Insights

CarGurus introduces new digital retail solution in Canada

November 04, 2024 — 09:06 am EST

CarGurus (CARG) introduced a new digital retail solution that powers more seamless and efficient connections between dealers and purchase-ready shoppers in Canada. CarGurus Digital Deal enables consumers to start their financing application online for eligible new and used vehicles, book an appointment, and start a trade-in before completing the process at the dealership.

