CarGurus introduces new digital retail solution in Canada

CarGurus (CARG) introduced a new digital retail solution that powers more seamless and efficient connections between dealers and purchase-ready shoppers in Canada. CarGurus Digital Deal enables consumers to start their financing application online for eligible new and used vehicles, book an appointment, and start a trade-in before completing the process at the dealership.
