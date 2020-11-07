CarGurus, Inc. Just Recorded A 107% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 8.5% to hit US$147m. CarGurus also reported a statutory profit of US$0.29, which was an impressive 107% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:CARG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the twelve analysts covering CarGurus are now predicting revenues of US$643.1m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decrease 8.1% to US$0.53 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$637.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.97 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the pretty serious reduction to new EPS forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$33.60, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic CarGurus analyst has a price target of US$38.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$26.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that CarGurus' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 15% increase next year well below the historical 28%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 16% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like CarGurus is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for CarGurus. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for CarGurus going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with CarGurus , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

