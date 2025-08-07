CarGurus (CARG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, CarGurus (CARG) reported revenue of $234.03 million, up 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $232.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +5.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Paying Dealers - U.S : 25,478 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 25,322.

: 25,478 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 25,322. Paying Dealers - International : 7,617 versus 7,288 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7,617 versus 7,288 estimated by three analysts on average. Quarterly Average Revenue per Subscribing Dealer (QARSD) - Consolidated : $6,349.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6,389.77.

: $6,349.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6,389.77. Paying Dealers - Total : 33,095 versus 32,611 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 33,095 versus 32,611 estimated by three analysts on average. Quarterly Average Revenue per Subscribing Dealer (QARSD) - International : $2,309.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2,107.40.

: $2,309.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2,107.40. Quarterly Average Revenue per Subscribing Dealer (QARSD) - United States : $7,533.00 compared to the $7,594.49 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $7,533.00 compared to the $7,594.49 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Marketplace : $222 million compared to the $221.5 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year.

: $222 million compared to the $221.5 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year. Revenue- Wholesale : $6.3 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52%.

: $6.3 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52%. Revenue- Product: $5.8 million versus $4.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -44.3% change.

Here is how CarGurus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of CarGurus have returned -8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

