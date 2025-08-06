CarGurus (CARG) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, CarGurus (CARG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, reflecting an increase of 31.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $232.7 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CarGurus metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Marketplace' will reach $221.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Wholesale' stands at $6.89 million. The estimate points to a change of -47.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Product' at $4.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -52.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Paying Dealers - U.S' will reach 25,322 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 24,446 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Paying Dealers - International' reaching 7,288 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,906 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Paying Dealers - Total' will reach 32,611 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 31,352 in the same quarter last year.

CarGurus shares have witnessed a change of -6.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CARG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

