Is CarGurus (CARG) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. CarGurus (CARG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CarGurus is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 107 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CarGurus is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CARG's full-year earnings has moved 19.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CARG has gained about 16% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 13.3% on average. This means that CarGurus is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, General Motors (GM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 29.3%.

The consensus estimate for General Motors' current year EPS has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CarGurus belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.4% so far this year, meaning that CARG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, General Motors falls under the Automotive - Domestic industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #141. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -13%.

CarGurus and General Motors could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

