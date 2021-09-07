Cargotec To Use SSAB's Fossil-free Steel In Cargo Handling Equipment - Quick Facts

Markets

Cargotec To Use SSAB's Fossil-free Steel In Cargo Handling Equipment

(RTTNews) - SSAB (SSAAF.PK) and Cargotec have agreed to start coordinated development toward the use of SSAB's fossil-free steel in Cargotec's cargo handling equipment. This is a strategic partnership towards a sustainable development and a fossil-free product offering.

"Together, we will ensure the best solutions for end users," said Martin Lindqvist, President and CEO of SSAB.

In 2026, SSAB plans to supply the market with fossil-free steel at a commercial scale by using HYBRIT technology, which replaces coking coal traditionally needed for iron ore-based steelmaking, with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen.

