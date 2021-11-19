Cargolux says analysing new freighter planes

Companies
Luxembourg-based air freight operator Cargolux is analysing new freighter offerings from Airbus and Boeing, a spokesperson said on Friday.

Boeing is expected to launch a new freighter version of its 777X passenger plane within weeks while Airbus is looking for a specialist cargo customer for its A350 freighter after securing a leasing customer, Air Lease AL.N, at the Dubai Airshow.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that Airbus could announce a new freighter order as early as Friday.

Cargolux, a major operator of Boeing 747 freighters, is being heavily wooed by Airbus, industry sources say.

Speculation of a switch emerged when Simple Flying reported last month that Cargolux had visited Airbus and aero Telegraph reported that two A350 test flights bore the call sign CARGOLUX.

Airbus declined comment.

