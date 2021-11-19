Cargolux says analysing new freighter planes

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Luxembourg-based air freight operator Cargolux is analysing new freighter offerings from Airbus AIR.PA and Boeing BA.N, a spokesperson said on Friday.

Boeing is expected to launch a new freighter version of its 777X passenger plane within weeks while Airbus is looking for a specialist cargo customer for its A350 freighter after securing a leasing customer, Air Lease AL.N, at the Dubai Airshow.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that Airbus could announce a new freighter order as early as Friday.

Cargolux, a major operator of Boeing 747 freighters, is being heavily wooed by Airbus, industry sources say.

Speculation of a switch emerged when Simple Flying reported last month that Cargolux had visited Airbus and aero Telegraph reported that two A350 test flights bore the call sign CARGOLUX.

Airbus declined comment.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Editing by Tim Hepher)

