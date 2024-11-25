Cargojet Wins Prestigious Air Charter Award

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) has released an update.

Cargojet has been honored with the ‘Cargo Charter Operator of the Year’ award at the 2024 Air Charter Excellence Awards in London, highlighting its significant achievements in the air charter industry. The recognition underscores Cargojet’s expansion in global charter services and its commitment to providing exceptional air cargo solutions. As Canada’s leader in premium air cargo services, Cargojet continues to impress with its extensive operations and dedicated team.

