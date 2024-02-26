News & Insights

Markets

Cargojet Slips To Loss In Q4

February 26, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO), an air cargo services provider, Monday announced a slip to loss in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year, on amortization of stock warrant contract assets.

The company reported loss of C$34.9 million or C$2.04 per share compared with earnings of C$2.6 million or C$0.15 per share in the last year.

The amortization of stock warrant contract assets was loss of C$32.8 million, while loss was C$4 million in the previous year.

Excluding items, net loss was C$2.4 million or C$0.14 per share compared with earnings of C$15.3 million or C$0.89 per share.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of C$0.81 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues decreased to C$221.9 million from C$267 million in the prior year.

The Street view for revenue is C$248.29 million.

Average domestic network revenue per operating day declined 1.4 percent to C$2.11 million from C$2.14 million, last year.

On Friday, Cargojet shares closed at C$117.05, down 2.08% in Toronto.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.