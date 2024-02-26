Cargojet Slips To Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO), an air cargo services provider, Monday announced a slip to loss in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year, on amortization of stock warrant contract assets.

The company reported loss of C$34.9 million or C$2.04 per share compared with earnings of C$2.6 million or C$0.15 per share in the last year.

The amortization of stock warrant contract assets was loss of C$32.8 million, while loss was C$4 million in the previous year.

Excluding items, net loss was C$2.4 million or C$0.14 per share compared with earnings of C$15.3 million or C$0.89 per share.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of C$0.81 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues decreased to C$221.9 million from C$267 million in the prior year.

The Street view for revenue is C$248.29 million.

Average domestic network revenue per operating day declined 1.4 percent to C$2.11 million from C$2.14 million, last year.

On Friday, Cargojet shares closed at C$117.05, down 2.08% in Toronto.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.