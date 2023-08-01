Cargojet Inc and Variable Voting Shares (CGJTF) Price Target Decreased by 5.33% to 118.13

The average one-year price target for Cargojet Inc and Variable Voting Shares (OTC:CGJTF) has been revised to 118.13 / share. This is an decrease of 5.33% from the prior estimate of 124.78 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.53 to a high of 165.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.99% from the latest reported closing price of 74.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cargojet Inc and Variable Voting Shares. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGJTF is 0.16%, an increase of 4.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.34% to 576K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANONX - Small Cap Growth Fund I Class holds 175K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 113K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 66K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGJTF by 10.79% over the last quarter.

WCMSX - WCM International Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 48K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGJTF by 6.07% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 35K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGJTF by 16.53% over the last quarter.

