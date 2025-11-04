Cargojet Co-CEO Jamie Porteous To Retire; Names Pauline Dhillon CEO

(RTTNews) - Cargojet Inc. (CJT) announced the retirement of Co-CEO and Founding Member Jamie Porteous, effective December 31, 2025. Jamie will remain with the company as Strategic Advisor until December 31, 2026.

In addition, Cargojet announced that Pauline Dhillon will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Pauline has been a Founding Partner with the company since its inception, and during her 24-year career, she has held roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Government Affairs, Chief Corporate Officer and, more recently, Co-CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.