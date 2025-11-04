Markets

Cargojet Co-CEO Jamie Porteous To Retire; Names Pauline Dhillon CEO

November 04, 2025 — 09:36 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cargojet Inc. (CJT) announced the retirement of Co-CEO and Founding Member Jamie Porteous, effective December 31, 2025. Jamie will remain with the company as Strategic Advisor until December 31, 2026.

In addition, Cargojet announced that Pauline Dhillon will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Pauline has been a Founding Partner with the company since its inception, and during her 24-year career, she has held roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Government Affairs, Chief Corporate Officer and, more recently, Co-CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.