Cargojet (CGJTF) Price Target Decreased by 21.53% to 79.45

The average one-year price target for Cargojet (OTCPK:CGJTF) has been revised to $79.45 / share. This is a decrease of 21.53% from the prior estimate of $101.24 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $54.02 to a high of $113.07 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.10% from the latest reported closing price of $81.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cargojet. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGJTF is 0.16%, an increase of 21.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.77% to 748K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANONX - Small Cap Growth Fund I Class holds 358K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 111K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGJTF by 11.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 71K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VVSGX - Small Cap Growth Fund holds 44K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 39.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGJTF by 56.77% over the last quarter.

BRXAX - MFS Blended Research International Equity Fund A holds 30K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGJTF by 8.25% over the last quarter.

