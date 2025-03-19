CARGO THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $CRGX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CARGO THERAPEUTICS ($CRGX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.98 per share.

CARGO THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

CARGO THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $CRGX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GINA CHAPMAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,141 shares for an estimated $254,231 .

. ANUP RADHAKRISHNAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $40,452

CARGO THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of CARGO THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

