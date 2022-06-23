Commodities

Cargo plane crash-lands near Russia's Ryazan, seven injured - Ifax

Olzhas Auyezov Reuters
June 24 (Reuters) - An Il-76 cargo plane crashed while landing near the Russian city of Ryazan on Friday morning, the Interfax news agency cited authorities as saying.

Seven people have been hospitalised with injuries and rescuers were searching for two more people, Interfax reported.

