Cargo plane crash-lands near Russia's Ryazan; one killed - Ifax

Updates casualties

June 24 (Reuters) - An Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane crashed and caught fire while landing near the Russian city of Ryazan on Friday morning, killing three of the nine people on board, the Interfax news agency cited a source as saying.

Six people have been injured, Interfax reported. It was unclear what organisation had operated the crashed plane.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Bradley Perrett and Christopher Cushing)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.