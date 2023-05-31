Cargill to sell China protein business to private equity firm DCP Capital

BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill has agreed to sell its protein business in China to private equity firm DCP Capital, the U.S. company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The sale of the unit which raises and processes chickens is still subject to regulatory approvals but is expected to close this year, it added.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

