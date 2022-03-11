Commodities

Cargill to scale back business in Russia

Contributor
Ruhi Soni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Global farm commodities trader Cargill Inc said on Friday it was scaling back its business activities in Russia and has stopped investments in the country.

The company added that it will continue to operate its essential food and feed facilities in Russia.

