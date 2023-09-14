News & Insights

Commodities

Cargill says it has agreed to sell stake in Russian grain terminal to Delo

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

September 14, 2023 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S.-based commodities trader Cargill said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its stake in a Russian grain terminal to Russia's Delo Group.

"In line with Cargill’s earlier announcement to stop the export of Russian grain in July 2023, we can confirm we have reached an agreement with Delo to sell our 25% stake in our KSK grain terminal in Novorossiysk," the company said in a statement.

It said the sale was contingent on Russian government approval. A company spokesperson declined to give financial details of the deal.

A representative for Delo, a transport and logistics group, said the Russian government's foreign investment commission was reviewing the deal, and this was expected to take no more than a month.

Many Western companies have pulled out of Russia since its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, often taking heavy losses on the sale of their local businesses.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.