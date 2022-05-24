Cargill Recalls Wilbur Chocolate Products With Jif Peanut Butter

(RTTNews) - Cargill, Inc., a privately held food company, is recalling certain chocolate products containing recalled Jif peanut butter due to the potential for salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves 795, 8-ounce boxes of Wilbur brand products, such as Milk and Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz Crackers, Peanut Butter Meltaways, Peanut Butter Eggs and Fudge.

The select lots of the products were sold locally through the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store in Lititz, Pennsylvania, and online at Wilburbuds.com between February 9 and March 28, 2022.

The recalled items include K119D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs; K119M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs; K120D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways; K120M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways; K121M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz Crackers; K508 Peanut Butter and Chocolate Fudge; and K509 Peanut Butter Fudge.

No other Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate or Wilbur products are involved in the recall.

The products contain Jif peanut butter that was recalled by the J.M. Smucker co. last week due to the potential for Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The food-born illness' symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.

Cargill has not received any reports of illnesses or health-related complaints in connection with the recall to date. However, there is an ongoing outbreak associated with the consumption of Jif peanut butter.

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

Customers who purchased Cargill's recalled product are asked to dispose of or return any unconsumed portions to the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store for a refund.

