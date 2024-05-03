Cargill Meat Recalls Ground Beef Products Sold Through Walmart

(RTTNews) - Hazleton, Pennsylvania -based Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling around 16,243 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS. The raw ground beef items were produced on April 26-27, and shipped to Walmart retail locations across the United States.

The recall involves 2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "93% LEAN 7% FAT ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF"; 1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "PRIME RIB BEEF STEAK BURGERS PATTIES"; and 2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "85% LEAN 15% FAT ALL NATURAL ANGUS PREMIUM GROUND BEEF".

The company has also called back 2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK"; 1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK PATTIES"; and 1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "90% LEAN 10% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN PATTIES".

Lot codes of 117 or 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" are printed on the back of the label of all these products, while USDA mark of inspection is there on the front of the label.

The recall was initiated after the firm identified that previously segregated product had been inadvertently utilized in the production of ground beef.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days after exposure the organism. Most people recover within a week, while some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome or HUS, a condition that can mainly occur in children under 5-years old and older adults.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products so far.

Over concern that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers, the agency urged them to throw away or return the impacted products to the place of purchase.

All consumers are also asked to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160 F, high enough to kill harmful bacteria.

In recent developments, FSIS in late April had warned against Greater Omaha Packing Co., Inc.'s ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued a food safety alert following an outbreak of E. coli infections in 12 people linked to organic walnuts purchased from bulk bins in food co-ops or natural food stores in California and Washington.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.