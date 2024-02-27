Cargill makes Brazil partnership to increase mineral supplement production

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. based grain merchant Cargill said on Tuesday it will produce mineral supplements for beef cattle at a Minas Gerais state facility as it seeks to cater to the local livestock farming market.

Minas Gerais has a cattle herd estimated at 20 million head, Cargill said in a statement.

"There is demand for quality products... in the state, and it was essential to find a company that had values ​​like ours," a Cargill executive said in the statement about the agreement with Bom Negocio, which owns the factory where Cargill products will be made.

Production of the mineral supplements will kick off in September under the partnership with Bom Negocio, Cargill said.

The factory's capacity is 70,000 tons per year working on a single shift, according to Cargill.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora)

