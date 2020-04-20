Cargill Ltd to 'temporarily idle' Alberta beef plant hit by COVID-19 outbreak
April 20 (Reuters) - Cargill Ltd [RIC:RIC:CARGIL.UL], [RIC:RIC:CARG.UL] said on Monday it has begun the process of temporarily idling its beef plant in High River, Alberta due to a COVID-19 outbreak and encouraged all of its employees to get tested for the respiratory virus as soon as possible.
The Canadian arm of U.S. agribusiness Cargill said the entire High River plant would be idled once it had finished processing the protein already on site to avoid food waste, spokesman Daniel Sullivan said in an email, adding there is no estimated timeline for when operations will resume.
