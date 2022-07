WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Cargill and Continental Grain Co said on Friday that they had closed their deal to buy U.S. chicken producer Sanderson Farms, a deal worth some $4.53 billion.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.