Cargill asks Brazil bankruptcy court to halt auction of soy crusher's assets

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

June 16, 2023 — 10:50 am EDT

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of U.S. grains merchant Cargill has asked a bankruptcy court to halt the auction of two plants owned by soy crusher Imcopa, scheduled for June 27, in the latest twist of a running legal saga involving rival Bunge.

In court documents seen by Reuters, Cargill expressed interest in bidding for the assets but sought clarification about the liabilities attached to the plants.

