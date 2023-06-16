Cargill asks Brazil bankruptcy court to halt auction of soy crusher's assets

SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of U.S. grains merchant Cargill has asked a bankruptcy court to halt the auction of two plants owned by soy crusher Imcopa, scheduled for June 27, in the latest twist of a running legal saga involving rival Bunge.

In court documents seen by Reuters, Cargill expressed interest in bidding for the assets but sought clarification about the liabilities attached to the plants.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.