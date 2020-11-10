Cargill agrees to sell Venezuela unit to local firm, investment fund

Adds details of announcement

CARACAS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Cargill said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its Venezuela unit to a group of investors represented by Phoenix Global Investment and local firm Grupo Puig.

The sale affects all of Cargill's activities in the country, including plants that produce flour, pasta, cooking oil, and animal feed, the company said in a statement.

"The sale seeks to ensure the continuity of operations in the country (and) access to quality goods and services that the company has provided over 34 years in Venezuela," Cargill said in a statement.

Cargill did not disclose financial details of the transaction.

Phoenix did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters was unable to obtain comment from Grupo Puig.

Foreign firms for years shuttered operations in Venezuela due to restrictive regulations by the government of President Nicolas Maduro that made operations commercially inviable.

Maduro last year loosened those regulations, but many companies still struggle to survive because consumer spending power has plummeted after years of inflation and economic contraction.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas and Brian Ellsworth in Caracas)

((Vivian.Sequera@thomsonreuters.com. Twitter: @ReutersVzla; (+58-212) 6552653;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.