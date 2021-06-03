CARG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of CarGurus Inc (Symbol: CARG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.25, changing hands as low as $26.05 per share. CarGurus Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CARG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CARG's low point in its 52 week range is $19.2416 per share, with $36.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.08.

