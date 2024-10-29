CareTrust REIT raises FY24 FFO view to $1.49-$1.50 from $1.46-$1.48

Consensus $1.48.
- CareTrust REIT reports Q3 normalized FFO 38c, consensus 38c
- CareTrust REIT price target raised to $34 from $33 at BMO Capital
- CareTrust REIT price target raised to $34 from $27 at KeyBanc
- CareTrust REIT acquires 396-bed/unit skilled nursing portfolio for $74.7M
