CareTrust REIT Prices Upsized Public Offering Of 20 Mln Shares At $32.00/shr

(RTTNews) - CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 20 million shares of common stock at a price to the public of $32.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on August 14, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million shares of common stock.

The company intends to contribute the net proceeds to CTR Partnership, L.P., its operating partnership, which will in turn use the proceeds from this offering to fund new investments and repay the borrowings outstanding on its revolving credit facility.

