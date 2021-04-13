CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Has Gifted Shareholders With A Fantastic 133% Total Return On Their Investment

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 84% over five years, which is below the market return. But if you include dividends then the return is market-beating. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 33% over the last year.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, CareTrust REIT achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 27% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 13% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for CareTrust REIT the TSR over the last 5 years was 133%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

CareTrust REIT shareholders gained a total return of 40% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 18% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with CareTrust REIT .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

