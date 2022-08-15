CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

CareTrust REIT's (NYSE:CTRE) stock is up by a considerable 27% over the past three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. In this article, we decided to focus on CareTrust REIT's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CareTrust REIT is:

0.9% = US$7.6m ÷ US$838m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.01 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of CareTrust REIT's Earnings Growth And 0.9% ROE

As you can see, CareTrust REIT's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 6.6%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Although, we can see that CareTrust REIT saw a modest net income growth of 8.6% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that CareTrust REIT's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 11% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:CTRE Past Earnings Growth August 15th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about CareTrust REIT's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is CareTrust REIT Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

CareTrust REIT seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 75%, meaning the company retains only 25% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Despite this, the company's earnings grew moderately as we saw above.

Moreover, CareTrust REIT is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of eight years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 66%.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by CareTrust REIT can be open to many interpretations. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty respectable, the low profit retention could mean that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been paying reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. An improvement in its ROE could also help future earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

