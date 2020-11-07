CareTrust REIT, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. CareTrust REIT beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$46m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 17%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:CTRE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Following the latest results, CareTrust REIT's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$178.5m in 2021. This would be a reasonable 7.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 60% to US$0.82. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$177.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.76 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on CareTrust REIT's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$20.56, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic CareTrust REIT analyst has a price target of US$22.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$19.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the CareTrust REIT's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that CareTrust REIT's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 7.5% increase next year well below the historical 17%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while CareTrust REIT's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards CareTrust REIT following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$20.56, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for CareTrust REIT going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for CareTrust REIT that you should be aware of.

