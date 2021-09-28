CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.265 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CTRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.77, the dividend yield is 5.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTRE was $20.77, representing a -16.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.89 and a 25.05% increase over the 52 week low of $16.61.

CTRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CTRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.88. Zacks Investment Research reports CTRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.7%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ctre Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

