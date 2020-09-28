CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CTRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CTRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.28, the dividend yield is 5.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTRE was $17.28, representing a -29.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.56 and a 141.27% increase over the 52 week low of $7.16.

CTRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CTRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.51. Zacks Investment Research reports CTRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.23%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

