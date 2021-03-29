CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.265 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTRE was $23.79, representing a -4.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.89 and a 91.23% increase over the 52 week low of $12.44.

CTRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). CTRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.85. Zacks Investment Research reports CTRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.25%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CTRE as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 44.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CTRE at 0.02%.

