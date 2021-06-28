CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.265 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.91, the dividend yield is 4.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTRE was $23.91, representing a -3.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.89 and a 48.23% increase over the 52 week low of $16.13.

CTRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CTRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.86. Zacks Investment Research reports CTRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.7%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTRE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CTRE as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (CTRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 19.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CTRE at 0.02%.

