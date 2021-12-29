CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.265 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CTRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CTRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.62, the dividend yield is 4.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTRE was $22.62, representing a -9.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.89 and a 16.3% increase over the 52 week low of $19.45.

CTRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CTRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.77. Zacks Investment Research reports CTRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.51%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

