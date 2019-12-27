CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CTRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CTRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.33, the dividend yield is 4.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTRE was $20.33, representing a -20.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.54 and a 14.79% increase over the 52 week low of $17.71.

CTRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CTRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.46. Zacks Investment Research reports CTRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.23%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

