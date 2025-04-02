Markets
CTRE

CareTrust REIT Expands Senior Care Portfolio With $55 Million Investment In California

April 02, 2025 — 07:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) has acquired two senior care facilities in California for approximately $55 million.

On April 1, 2025, the company, through a joint venture, acquired a skilled nursing and assisted living campus in Los Alamitos, comprising a 150-bed skilled nursing facility and a 140-bed residential care facility. CareTrust invested around $34 million in common and preferred equity, yielding an initial return of 9.7%. The facility has been leased to The Ensign Group (ENSG) under a 15-year NNN lease with extension options and annual CPI-based escalators.

Additionally, on March 1, 2025, CareTrust acquired a 160-bed residential care facility in Concord for approximately $20.6 million. The facility has been added to an existing master lease with affiliates of Kalesta Healthcare Group, generating an initial annual rent of $1.9 million with CPI-based escalators.

Chief Investment Officer James Callister emphasized the strategic value of expanding partnerships with The Ensign Group and Kalesta Healthcare, highlighting their operational expertise. Senior Vice President Joe Callan echoed this sentiment, underscoring the company's commitment to working with top-tier operators. Both acquisitions were funded using cash on hand.

Wednesday, CTRE closed at $28.55, up 0.25%, and is currently trading unchanged after hours on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CTRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.