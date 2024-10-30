CareTrust REIT 13.8M share Spot Secondary priced at $32.00

The deal size was increased to 13.8M shares from 11.5M and priced at midpoint of $31.50-$32.50 target range. Wells Fargo, BofA and JPMorgan are acting as joint book running managers for the offering.
