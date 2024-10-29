News & Insights

Careteq Ltd Strengthens Focus with Strategic Moves

October 29, 2024 — 10:47 pm EDT

Careteq Ltd. (AU:CTQ) has released an update.

Careteq Limited has strengthened its focus on medication management by acquiring the remaining 45% of Embedded Health Solutions, while divesting Sofihub to streamline operations and improve cash flow. These strategic moves are expected to drive revenue growth and operational efficiencies, positioning the company for profitability in FY25. With strong financial management, Careteq aims to consolidate its market leadership in medication management solutions.

