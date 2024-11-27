Careteq Ltd. Issues Unquoted Equity Options

Careteq Ltd. (AU:CTQ) has released an update.

Careteq Ltd. has announced the issuance of 2 million unquoted equity securities, specifically options set to expire in August 2026 with an exercise price of $0.015, under an employee incentive scheme. These securities are currently restricted from transfer and will not be quoted on the ASX until the restriction period ends. This move could potentially influence investor interest and employee engagement within the company.

